The Flash Season 5 Finale Photos Tease a Heartbreaking Rematch

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Legacy”, the season five finale of The Flash. The photos hint at the team’s final (possibly) confrontation against Cicada II (Sarah Carter), as well as a face-off against Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh).

Of course, Eobard returning takes on a whole other context, given the fact that the Arrowverse is headed towards “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in next year’s crossover. Considering the massive role that both Barry and Eobard play in the event, it will be interesting to see if and how this battle sets the table for what’s to come.

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the Crisis stuff play out, Gustin told ComicBook.com before last year’s crossover. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Legacy” below.

BARRY FACES OFF WITH REVERSE FLASH – Barry (Grant Gustin) faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh). Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lauren Certo and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Legacy” will air on May 14th.

Father/Daughter Chat

Cicada II

Vs. The Team

Sherloque and Ralph

Cisco Looks Worried

Nora and Barry

Barry

The Team

Ready to Fight

Let’s Go

Killer Frost

Well, This Looks Bad

What’s Iris Looking At?

Eobard

Barry vs. Eobard

Face Off

Should We Be Worried?