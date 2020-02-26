The Flash: Wally West Returns in “Death of the Speed Force” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Death of the Speed Force”, the fourteenth episode of The Flash‘s sixth season. The episode is expected to feature the long-awaited return of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), who previously played a significant role on the show itself. When The Flash fans last saw Wally, he was essentially dipping in and out of the series, appearing in a handful of episodes in Season 5. Prior to that, he briefly left Central City to join the cast of Legends of Tomorrow, and even that was a stint that fans thought was too short-lived.

“It’s going to be quite exciting,” showrunner Eric Wallace previously said of Wally’s return. “When I first talked to Keiynan about it, he was very excited about what he called this ‘fresh take’ on Wally. And once on-set, he was loving ‘the New Wally West’ — and that’s not an exaggeration at all. It’s the same character that we know and love, but he has grown, deepened and changed. And he might even have some new abilities.”

“One would think the true fallout of ‘Crisis’ is the death of Oliver Queen and not having your mentor — you know, Obi-Wan is gone, Luke must rise up, become a hero — and that happens, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not the real fallout of ‘Crisis,’” Wallace said in another interview. “The real fallout of ‘Crisis’ has yet to be seen. That is the heart of our story, and that is the heart of what is going to lead Barry on a very emotional journey that he is not prepared for. That’s one of the things having Keiynan back as Kid Flash does for us: [It] directly addresses — because Keiynan will be in one of our episodes in ‘Graphic Novel #2’ — [and] is to help Barry deal with the real fallout of ‘Crisis.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “Death of the Speed Force” below!

“WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force.

Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Death of the Speed Force’ will air on March 10th.