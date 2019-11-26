The Flash Faces End of the World in “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1” Sneak Peek

Before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off in a matter of weeks, each of The CW‘s Arrowverse shows is currently tying up loose ends and epic plotlines. For The Flash, that means the continuing fight against Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a colleague of Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) with some twisted beliefs on medicine and immortality. If the latest look at this week’s episode is any indication, the dynamic between Ramsey and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is set to get even more complicated. The CW has released a teaser clip for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1”, the first in the season’s two-part midseason finale.

The clip shows Ramsey arriving – or really, projecting – into Barry’s apartment, and beginning to taunt him. Ramsey reveals that he knows Barry is The Flash – and that he’s set to die in the coming “Crisis” – and asks what role he is set to play. Ramsey then leads Barry to believe that the end of the world has already arrived, as “red skies” appear outside of his apartment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for the episode hints that Ramsey has inflicted Barry with a hallucinogenic virus, which explains why the “Crisis” has shown up on Barry’s doorstep a little early. Still, it will be interesting to see how Barry is further influenced by the contagion, and how his fear of his impending death mirrors Ramsey’s battle with cancer.

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a previous interview. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

“PART ONE OF THE MID-SEASON FINALE — As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy.

Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1” will air on November 26th.