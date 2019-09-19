The Flash: Killer Frost Will Explore Her Humanity in Season 6

The Flash‘s upcoming sixth season will bring about some interesting challenges and changes for the show, and it sounds like that will especially be the case for a certain ice queen. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace teased what’s to come for Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) in the series’ latest episodes. As Wallace put it, the Killer Frost persona will be dealing with her own personal history and agency during Season 6.

“Killer Frost is going to explore her humanity in ways we haven’t seen before — and sometimes that means her being on the team more than Caitlin,” Wallace revealed. “That doesn’t mean Caitlin is gone — obviously she is integral to the story, because she has the connection to our Big Bad, Bloodwork (aka Dr. Ramsey Russo). But some of the fun, some of the sadness, and some of the mysteries from Killer Frost’s past that we haven’t really been able to deal with, now we can.”

Wallace also teased that there’s “a definite possibility” that Killer Frost will have a unique response to Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a charming scientist friend of Caitlin’s.

The duality of Caitlin and Killer Frost has been an ever-evolving focus for The Flash for the past few seasons, and it sounds like the actress is happy with where things have developed.

“It’s been different for different seasons, but this year, in particular, it was really important to me that they start to explore the relationship between Killer Frost and Caitlin Snow,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I felt that in season four, Killer Frost became a little bit of a punchline, and they hadn’t taken the time to really delve into her character and understand how Caitlin felt about Killer and how Killer felt about Caitlin, and I think they really did that this year, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

This isn’t the only change that Killer Frost is getting in Season 6, as the antihero will be getting a new, Rebirth-inspired costume.

“I want a new suit,” Panabaker said earlier this year. “The Season 4 suit was different than the Season 3 suit and I want a new suit, absolutely. Killer Frost is a little bit like Vibe in that she, and like most of the superheroes, that she has to go somewhere to put her suit on, Flash has to put her suit on. So, I’m excited to see what her suit looks like whenever she gets it.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.