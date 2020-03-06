The Flash Star Kayla Compton Upped to Series Regular for Season 7

Team Flash has evolved quite a lot across this season of The Flash, and it looks like some of the ensemble’s new additions are here to stay. According to a new report from Deadline, Kayla Compton has been promoted to series regular for the show’s upcoming seventh season. Compton has portrayed Allegra Garcia, an up-and-coming metahuman journalist who helps Team Flash, throughout Season 6. This comes fresh off of the news that Brandon McKnight, who plays Chester P. Runk on the series, has also been promoted to series regular.

In the comics, Allegra was created by current The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, as well as Fabrizio Florentino and Cliff Richards. She was the daughter of the villain Eduardo Reyes/Wavelength. Initially born in the Amazon and raised in the slums of Brazil by adopted parents, Allegra inherited her father’s abilities to control electromagnetic light. After she was sentenced to Arkham, Deathstroke and his Titans team were sent to rescue her, and led to a fight between Deathstroke and Batman. Ultimately, Allegra was rescued and returned to Brazil, only to quickly kill her birth father, which led to Slade putting a power-dampening collar on her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the show, Allegra was established as a former teenage criminal, who got metahuman powers in the particle accelerator explosion alongside her cousin, Esperanza. Allegra has the ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum, which she has used several times throughout the season to help Team Flash. Recent episodes have also revealed that one of Allegra’s pre-“Crisis” doppelgangers is the daughter of Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh).

“That’s really a huge launching point for his story,” showrunner Eric Wallace previously explained. “What Tom does so well is he’s very friendly most of the time, but this is a more abrasive character. So he’s a man of action and when he stops, looks back at someone in a caring way (not a creepy way), loving, it means something that definitely plays –and also, it’s gotta tie into what it means for ‘Crisis’, what does it mean for after ‘Crisis’.”

Are you excited to see Allegra play a larger role in Season 7 of The Flash? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.