The Flash Star Grant Gustin Gets New Tattoo Paying Tribute to the Scarlet Speedster

Celebrating the completion of The Flash Season Five, series star Grant Gustin spent some time with his dearly beloved this week getting some matching tattoos. Then, on top of that, Gustin himself got a commemorative tattoo of the logo The Flash wears on his suit, paying tribute to the Scarlet Speedster.

Gustin shared the pictures in an album on his Instagram page and the work was done by the Mr. K, a celebrity tattoo artist based at BANG BANG tattoo in New York City.

Heading into next year, Gustin will be at the center of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-crossover, something The CW has teased since the dawning of the inter-connected slate of shows.

“It is really fulfilling to see some of the Crisis stuff play out”, Gustin previously told us. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

Elsewhere, Gustin said that at the very least, he’s been excited to be able to play the character for at least 100 episodes.

“It’s something that’s popped into my head a couple of times over the last five years,” Gustin said. “I think that’s something I’ll think about more when this trip is over and appreciate more when the journey of the series is over. But I mean, it’s pretty cool. If I do nothing else, I was The Flash for 100 episodes.”

All five seasons of The Flash are now streaming on Netflix.