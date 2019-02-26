‘The Flash’ Airing a Rerun Tonight

It’s Tuesday in Arrowverse terms that means it’s time for The Flash, but before fans of The CW‘s DC-inspired series get too excited they might want to slow down a bit. The network is airing a rerun tonight.

As The Flash is on hiatus along with the rest of the Arrowverse shows this week, the network is instead re-airing “Seeing Red”, the eleventh episode this season which originally aired on January 22nd. The episode saw Cicada (Chris Klein) severely injure Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), leading Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) to fear for their daughter’s future — as well as sees Barry, as The Flash, fill with rage over her injuries.

While the rerun serves as an opportunity for fans to perhaps catch up on an episode they’ve missed, it thankfully won’t be too much longer until The Flash is back with new episodes. The Flash will return on Tuesday, March 5th with an episode fans have been eagerly waiting for: “Killer Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd”.

The episode will see the face-off of the fan-favorite villains, one that they’ve been waiting for since well before The Flash’s fifth season kicked off last fall. Showrunner Todd Helbing revealed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last year that the team up was coming and now, it’s here.

“We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up].” Helbing revealed, “probably in the second half.”

With both Grodd and King Shark being heavy on the VFX, it’s a task that will no doubt put the show’s award-winning VFX team to the test, but even as far back as 2015, the show’s VFX supervisor Armen Kevorkian was up to the challenge.

“[Grodd is] challenging, I’ll tell you for a number of reasons,” Kevorkian told ComicBook.com at the time. “Obviously , there’s a lot of eyes on something like that when you do it for television, you know, doing an animated gorilla, especially coming off a year when Planet of the Apes did what they did. So the challenge is more internal, where you’re nervous or like ‘How are we going to pull this off?” But again, I think with planning — and we’ve got an amazing team of talented artists — you sort of figure out as you go, what’s the best way to do this with the time and resources that you have.”

It will be interesting to see how both Grodd and King Shark end up in a position to battle it out in Central City, too. Grodd has been part of The Flash since the series premiere where he was namedropped in the pilot. He then appeared in both Season 2 and 3 and was mentioned in Season 4. Last we’ve seen of him in the Arrowverse was in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3, though he was mentioned in Season 4. As for King Shark, he first appeared in The Flash‘s second season and appeared both in Season 3 as well as in a cameo during “Crisis on Earth-X”. As he had been in A.R.G.U.S. custody — it is assumed that’s where he remains.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Killer Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” airs March 5th.