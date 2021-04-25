The Flash: Barry Reaches Out to Harrison Wells in "Timeless" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Timeless", the ninth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 11th, will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) seek out Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) -- the original, "real" Earth-1 Harrison Wells who was restored to life in "The Speed of Thought". Barry's visit to this Wells won't be a simple social call, however. According to the synopsis, a devastating betrayal leads him to seek Wells out while Iris (Candice Patton) seeks answers, but may be leading Team Citizen into danger. You can check out the synopsis below.

"BARRY SEEKS OUT TIMELESS WELLS – After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert."

As for what sort of betrayal Barry could be facing, almost anything is on the table, though with the various Forces being a major part of the story, it seems likely the Still, Sage, Strength, or even the Speed Force could be the issue -- something that Brandon McKnight, who plays Chester P. Runk on the series, recently teased.

Speaking with E!. McKnight said that while some more pieces of the puzzle were introduced in last week's "The One With The Nineties" -- such as the discovery of the Still Force -- there are quite a few twists and turns coming up.

"A few seeds have been planted in the last few episodes, and now in this episode, we get introduced to another one of those mystery villains who seem all-powerful -- definitely the most powerful villains we've seen so far," McKnight said. "It's definitely planting seeds for a lot of stuff, but what I will say about that is don't believe everything you see, and don't think you fully understand what is going on."

He added, "There's a lot of twists and turns coming up. That I don't think anybody will really see coming."

He put a slightly finer point on things when speaking with Entertainment Weekly, suggesting that viewers shouldn't necessarily trust the Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) either.

"I would say be wary of everything and everyone."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Timeless" airs on May 11th.