Tom Cavanagh Teases His New Character for ‘The Flash’

At the end of The Flash‘s fourth season, Harry Wells decided to return home to Earth-2 to be with his daughter, Jesse. This departure means that when the show returns this fall, a new Harrison Wells is likely to come with it and star Tom Cavanagh is giving fans a little tease of what’s to come.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con, Cavanagh teased what his latest version of Wells will be, and it sounds like it could be quite a departure from any previous version we’ve seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m just doing my darnedest to get this show cancelled, one guy after one guy after one guy and somehow I haven’t quite struck that note yet, but maybe this year,” Cavanagh joked. “This guy will be filled with intrigue and deceit, fun, humor, intensity, and very loud. I don’t know about the last bit, but it’s going to be really a prime-time viewing. I think. It’s good, it’s going to be really fun. You’ll have to watch and see.”

As fans of The Flash know, it’s one of the hallmarks of the show that Cavanagh plays various versions of Wells. He’s played over a dozen versions of the character from various Earths in the multiverse. While Harry has been the most consistent — he’s played the character off and on since his introduction in season two — some of his most notable performances has been as a group of Wellses. The Flash has called in a “Council of Wells” a couple of times to help them solve big problems and each time, Cavanagh gets to play some hilarious and outlandish versions. It’s a daunting task, though, something that Carlos Valdes (Cisco) detailed to reporters during a set visit last year.

“It was almost too much, you know. It was a very overwhelming process,” admitted Valdes. “Obviously, Tom is very good at riffing on this particular character and letting us see different shades of Wells, but this just goes so over the top in such a gratifying way….When we shoot different versions, actors being different versions of the same character, it takes time. You gotta get into the makeup, any sort of prosthetic or costumes and stuff like that. That takes time. You do the take with Tom, and there’s stand-ins standing in for the other versions of Tom. And then once you do that coverage, you’ve got to wait 40 minutes for Tom to get processed into another character, and then you shoot that coverage, and then you do that five times, you know. So, you have to keep that tiny scene fresh in your mind for hours while you get all that done. But I’ll say this: For as long as it took, he sure made it a lot of fun, just constantly improvising and riffing. I think people will dig it a lot.”

Fans will be able to see what new version of Wells Cavanagh brings to the show when The Flash returns this fall.