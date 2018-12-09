‘The Flash’ Costume Almost Had a Radical Redesign

The CW’s Scarlet Speedster almost had a completely different upgrade in Season 4.

Andy Poon, who serves as a concept artist for The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows, recently shared a piece of unused art for The Flash’s fourth season. The art shows a different sort of costume upgrade for Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), which aimed for a “flashier” and slightly more armored feel.

To an extent, some of the lines of the costume can be seen in the final Season 4 suit, but it’s certainly interesting to see what could’ve been. The gold accents are particularly interesting as well, seeing as they look slightly similar to the big-screen Flash suit worn by Ezra Miller in Justice League.

Since then, Gustin’s Flash has gotten another, more comic-accurate upgrade, as the show has ushered in its fifth season. This past week, the show aired its 100th episode, something that proved to be a bit of a milestone for those in front of and behind the scenes.

“It’s something that’s popped into my head a couple of times over the last five years,” Gustin told ComicBook.com of his legacy as the character. “I think that’s something I’ll think about more when this trip is over and appreciate more when the journey of the series is over. But I mean, it’s pretty cool. If I do nothing else, I was The Flash for 100 episodes.”

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the [Crisis on Infinite Earths] stuff play out, Gustin added. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. After next week’s “Elseworlds” crossover, new episodes will return on January 15th.