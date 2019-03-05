‘The Kitchen’ Gets a New Release Date

It looks like The Kitchen will be heating up a little bit sooner than expected.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Warner Bros. film will be opening over a month prior to its originally-planned release date. Instead of premiering on September 20th, the movie will now be debuting on August 9th.

This new release date places the film opposite Disney’s Artemis Fowl adaptation, as well as the remake of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The previous release date had the film competing with the Downton Abbey movie.

The Kitchen will follow a trio of New York housewives in the 1970s, who end up taking over their families’ criminal enterprises after their mobster husbands are sent to jail. At first, these three women are underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at running the organized crime game than their husbands were.

As director Andrea Berloff explained to USA Today, the film looks to Thelma & Louise as an influence, as it centers on “two really tough women who are ‘criminals’ and yet we love them.” Berloff also says she was “raised and reared” on old mob movies, “so they’re in there somewhere, but I really wanted to find my own voice in my own way.”

“I was excited by the idea of placing women in a position and world in which we don’t normally see them,” Berloff explains in a previous interview.

“It’s about these individuals instead of the Mafia as an entity,” McCarthy added. “It was more about three people who are put down and held back finally breaking out. There was much more humanity to it, which also made it scarier.”

“They’re nobody special necessarily,” Moss said of the film’s main characters. “but they’re people that have a story to tell.”

The Kitchen will also star Domnhall Gleeson as a Vietnam vet-turned-hitman, with Common, Margo Martindale, Brian d’Arcy James, and Bill Camp also set to appear.

“I wanted that excitement of women in a Mob movie to permeate through the casting, so I cast people you wouldn’t expect across the board,” Berloff explains. “If we’re defying stereotypes, let’s defy them all over. Who says women can’t run the Mafia? Who says comedians can’t do drama?”

As mentioned above, The Kitchen will now arrive in theaters on August 9th.

