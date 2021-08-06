James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Getting CCXP Panel Next Month

✖

For the first time since DC FanDome in August, The Suicide Squad is going to peel the curtain back a bit further and show off what's to come when James Gunn's wild villain movie arrives in 2021. Now, The Suicide Squad is gearing up for a panel at the CCXP event in December, a pop culture gathering which brings together more than 100,000 fans in Brazil each year. This year, things are going to be a bit different due to the circumstances presented by 2020, but James Gunn and the cast of The Suicide Squad are going to be presenting new content, nonetheless.

"It's a lot of people and it's crazy. There is no squad more fun than this," Warner Brothers tweeted from its Brasil account. "Check out this troupe on our panel at #CCXPWorlds, December 6 at 5 pm." The panel will be hosted virtually and broadcast online during the event.

Check out the tweet for yourself which confirms The Suicide Squad is going to unveil some new looks in just two weeks' time!

“That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh,” The Suicide Squad's Rick Flag actor Joel Kinnaman tells THR recently. “James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing. He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this sh-t. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f-cking monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.”

At DC FanDom, The Suicide Squad introduced its full cast and finally revealed the characters each actor is playing. The video at the top of the page runs through each of those characters and their DC Comics histories.

