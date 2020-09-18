Joel Kinnaman Calls The Suicide Squad Heavily R-Rated And A F-ing Monster

✖

If you had any doubt that The Suicide Squad would be R-rated, remove it. I've been teasing such a rating for the film through our Second Printing videos and across Twitter for months now but with the news coming from a key cast member you definitively have reason to believe it. Joel Kinnaman, the man responsible for playing Rick Flag in the DC Comics movie world, opened up about the upcoming film directed by James Gunn and the movie is going to be every bit as wild as we thought it would be. I mean, if you've seen The Belko Experiment, a literally mind-blowing project from the brain of Gunn, you might have a small taste of what The Suicide Squad is going to be like.

“That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh,” Kinnaman tells THR. “James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing. He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this sh-t. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f-cking monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.”

"Heavily R-rated." We love to see it. Heads are going to be exploding but it won't be like Slipknot in the previous version of this movie which was a muddled vision taking some of director David Ayer's work and essentially rebranding it into a wasted effort. This is going to be a bloody adventure.

Kinnaman also talked about the new characters joining The Suicide Squad as the majority of the roster was not a part of the first journey, both in front of and behind the camera.

"There’s definitely some new members that are already becoming real friends, but there’s something about the first gang of lunatics," Kinnaman says. "There was more energy put into making the movie the second time around. The first time around, there was a lot of energy put into everything around us. But no, they’re such good people. It’s also something about the whole concept of being a squad. There was never a bad ego on either of these films; not the first or the second one. There was never a sh-tty person that was trying to suck up all the air. On both films, there were really generous, warm, funny people around that were just about feeding the collective. There’s something about the concept that really helps that vibe, and because there was a core unit from the first one, I think we brought that spirit of the first film into the second one as well."

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.