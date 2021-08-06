The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares Video Message to Japan

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August, and the newest trailer for the movie has fans extra excited to see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the rest of the iconic DC characters in action. Director James Gunn recently took to Twitter to share a message for fans in Japan and was clearly excited to bring up Harley Quinn's role in the upcoming movie.

"Hello, Japan. I’m director James Gunn. I heard that there’s a Japanese team of supervillains who dubbed the crazy characters in The Suicide Squad into Japanese. There are some really unique characters in this film. The wonderful and charming Harley Quinn, which many of you may already know. And a lot more of the most crazy characters I’ve ever worked with," Gunn shared. You can watch the full video in the tweet below:

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.