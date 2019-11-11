The Suicide Squad Director Praises Margot Robbie, Has Read Birds Of Prey Script

The Suicide Squad is coming together in Atlanta, assembling an all-star cast for an ensemble of some deep cut characters from the DC Comics canon. As production roles on in the James Gunn-directed film, the group is getting to know one another, and apparently they’re leaving each other quite a bit impressed. Gunn, who is fresh off of a pair of Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel is switching gears to DC and taking charge of Margot Robbie‘s next outing as Harley Quinn. As it turns out, Gunn is not only familiar with her Birds of Prey movie set for release early next year but also believes she is deserving of some high praise.

“She might be the best actor I’ve ever worked with,” Gunn said of Robbie in a post to his Instagram story. On the same story where he was fielding questions, Gunn admitted to having read the script for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The film is shaping up to be a sequel of sorts, considering it is definitely not a reboot. It does not look like The Suicide Squad will do much at all to acknowledge its predecessor aside from including some of the characters and actors seen in 2016’s movie. Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman are set to reprise their roles but the rest of the new Squad‘s cast is new to the DC universe. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,’ The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

New cast members include Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, John Cena, Pete Davison, Taika Waititi, Flula Borg, and Jennifer Holland among others. Gunn will direct the film before returning to his work at Disney and Marvel Studios to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.