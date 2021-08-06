✖

Believe it or not, we're just one month away from seeing filmmaker James Gunn's long-awaited return to the big screen. After being briefly let go by Marvel Studios in 2018 (before being rehired later), Gunn was hired by Warner Bros. and DC to write and direct The Suicide Squad, featuring a horde of different villains and anti-heroes from throughout DC Comics history. The film blends the blockbuster adventure of Gunn's take on The Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as the dark sensibilities of Slither and Super. This movie looks to be Gunn at his most Gunn-est, and it's only a few weeks away.

Ahead of The Suicide Squad's premiere, Empire has released some brand new images of the cast in the film. The first image features John Cena's Peacemaker and Idris Elba's Bloodsport, two characters that are filled with personality and will likely be at each other's throats the entire movie.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

“On The Suicide Squad I could just go anywhere I wanted to go,” Gunn told Empire. “I mean, Marvel really lets me have a lot of freedom, but I’m still making a PG-13 movie. So I just loved the whole no-holds-barred approach of being able to make this enormous movie – with no rules!”

The second image shows Harley Quinn, Ratcatcher II, Bloodsport, King Shark, and Polka-Dot Man, all staring at something off in the distance (probably the villainous Starro). As you've probably noticed already, their costumes are all over the map, aesthetically speaking. That is definitely intentional on Gunn's part.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

“I liked the idea of these disparate aesthetics, as if you’re bringing in each of these characters from a different movie or TV show,” Gunn said. “So Peacemaker is from a 1970s TV show; Bloodsport is more of a modern, scary, grimdark character; Ratcatcher 2 is from some Saw horror film; Javelin looks ridiculous; Savant is kind of cool, but also kind of Def Leppard in the wrong ways; and Harley is Harley! And they’re thrown together in this sort of natural, real world that we present with Corto Maltese, which is very grounded.”

What do you think of the new photos from The Suicide Squad? Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments!

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.