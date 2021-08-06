The Suicide Squad Producer Doesn't Rule Out DC Hero Cameos

✖

Sometimes, what you don't say carries as much weight with a listener as what you do. That's the case with The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran, who declined to rule out the possibility of DC superhero cameos in the movie, which will be in theaters on Friday. The Suicide Squad sees numerous bad guys forced to work as heroes, but will there be any traditional heroes? It's possible. After all, when David Ayer made Suicide Squad in 2016, he featured cameos by Batman (Ben Affleck) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), both of whom are back at work on It director Andy Muschietti's The Flash right now.

So, of course, during a press day for The Suicide Squad, a reporter asked Safran whether there might be some DC heroes making their first post-Zack Snyder's Justice League appearance in the film. The answer was frustratingly, and tantalizingly, vague.

"It's mostly these guys," Safran said simply.

That's not a denial, but so far nobody who has seen the film has busted out a "holy cow, guys, look for Booster Gold" take or anything, so we're going to guess the odds are pretty good that Task Force X will have to go it alone.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.