The Ultimate DC Comics Creative Lineup Rundown

DC Comics is pulling out all of the stops for their fall and winter lineup. Since the launch of the Rebirth line, the publisher has continued to accumulate top talent and assign them to the very best of their superheroes. It was already an impressive array of writers when Scott Snyder, Tom King, and Greg Rucka were working on banner titles at the start of the project, but it appears that was just the beginning.

Following announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, it’s clear that DC Comics has assembled a true murderer’s row of writers and corresponding artists to handle their elite solo titles and teams. Reviewing what is considered their core brand makes it clear that they will be in a league of their own very soon.

In order to provide some perspective on just how impressive DC Comics’ upcoming creative lineup will be, we’ve assembled a listing of ongoing core titles and upcoming (re)launches. Each one of these series would be enough to impress fans and creators alike, but when taken together they paint an unsurpassed array of comics talent. By the end of 2018, DC Comics won’t just be leading the pack, they will be setting the bar for many years to come.

Justice League

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Jim Cheung, Jorge Jimenez, and others

Start Date: Ongoing

The centerpiece of this very impressive lineup has been slowly taking shape over the past year. Scott Snyder has transitioned from the events of “Metal” and “No Justice” into the current Justice League, upgrading the story at each step of the process. The current Justice League is the first to truly rival the beloved Morrison and Porter run on JLA. It features the absolute best superheroes encountering the wildest possible threats. This series alone would be enough to draw plenty of attention, but almost every member on the team has (or will have) a series capable of rivaling even this impressive focal point.

Superman

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Ivan Reis, Patrick Gleason, and others

Start Date: Ongoing

Brian Michael Bendis leaving Marvel Comics after two impressive decades of reimagining core titles and guiding summer events was a massive coup for DC Comics. Now he is leading the entire Superman franchise, holding the reins on Superman and Action Comics following the events of Man of Steel, and it’s working out every bit as well as DC Comics could have hoped. Both of these series have reinvigorated the publisher’s foundational superhero and signalled a new dawn for the entire line.

Batman

Written by Tom King

Art by Mikel Janin, Lee Weeks, and others

Start Date: Ongoing

What more can be said about the current run on Batman? It has been a fan favorite from the very start of Rebirth, and Tom King has promised that his mega-story is far from over. In the wake of a disappointing wedding, Batman is confronting his own demons as an even greater conspiracy looms in the shadows. It’s hard to believe the first 50 issues were primarily staging for what’s to come, but that seems to be the case here.

Wonder Woman

Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Cary Nord

Start Date: November 2018

While G. Willow Wilson will continue to be writing Ms. Marvel, her upcoming debut at DC Comics is another major coup for the publisher. Wilson is one of the surest writers in superhero comics today, delivering meaningful and exciting new stories every month. It’s especially exciting to see her take over Wonder Woman after the series drifted following Greg Rucka’s departure. There’s every reason to believe that what comes next will be an essential run for the character and a further elevation of one of the best writers in comics today.

Green Lantern

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Liam Sharp

Start Date: November 2018

While rumors had circulated about Grant Morrison taking over Green Lantern for months, the official announcement at San Diego Comic-Con was still thrilling. Green Lantern makes a perfect match for Morrison’s love of experimentation and grand stories. What is most intriguing about the new announcement is that the creative team is promising smaller stories focusing on Hal Jordan’s role as a space cop. Wherever the narrative goes, we just hope to see another seminal superhero run from one of the best writers in comics today.

Aquaman

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by Robson Rocha

Start Date: TBD

It was more surprising to hear about this new creative team for Aquaman at San Diego Comic-Con. DeConnick has remained a favorite amongst fans, but has not touched superhero comics in years. Her return is exceedingly welcome and it will be a thrill to see how she tackles the politics of the seven seas in the wake of the new Aquaman film. This is the only series in DC Comics’ core roster without a release date, but we still hope to see it by the end of 2018.

Shazam

Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Dale Eaglesham

Start Date: November 2018

While Johns might have left his role as CCO behind at DC Comics, he still has plenty of stories left to tell. In addition to his announcement about the “Three Jokers,” Johns also made it clear he would be guiding the Shazam franchise as superhero fans prepared for the Big Red Cheese’s big screen debut. This new series looks to take a back-to-basics approach with the entire Shazam family on display. Readers should look forward to Johns returning to the lighter fare of his early writing years with this character.

The Flash

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Howard Porter, Scott Kolins, and others

Start Date: Ongoing

There have been some rumors that Joshua Williamson will be leaving The Flash soon, following the shocking turns of “Flash War” and an already impressive 50-issue run. Whatever happens, he and his collaborators deserve to be included in this lineup. Williamson is the clear rising star at DC Comics and amongst this group of writers. He has left a big mark on one of the most popular characters in the Justice League and is likely bound for even bigger things, whatever happens next.