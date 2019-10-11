Thea Returns in The Synopsis For Arrow’s “Leap of Faith”

Arrow‘s final season rumbles on in two weeks with “Leap of Faith,” the episode directed by Katie Cassidy. And in case that wasn’t enough of an incentive for long-time fans to look in and see what’s going on as Oliver winds his way toward “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the episode will see the hero reunite with his sister Thea. Actress Willa Holland left Arrow in the show’s sixth season after having had a steadily diminishing role in the series, but has agreed to return for the last season. The specifics of her role are as yet unknown, and it is unknown (and maybe unlikely) that she will appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” itself.

While “Leap of Faith” is the name of a Bruce Springsteen song, this is not technically the series’ annual Springsteen homage title, which comes in the penultimate episode of each year. Instead, like season two’s “The Promise,” this is just an episode that happens to share a title with a Springsteen song, but is using the phrase in question more generally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis below.

WILLA HOLLAND GUEST STARS – Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis. Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019. “Leap of Faith” will debut on October 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.