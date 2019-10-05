Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Comments on Deathstroke Killing SPOILER

When the new season of Titans premiered on DC Universe, fans knew very quickly that the team of young superheroes were in trouble when the series showed the debut of the unstoppable assassin Deathstroke. And after a slight detour to explore the team’s history with Slade Wilson in last week’s episode, the Titans finally collided with Deathstroke once again after their arch nemesis kidnapped Jason Todd. And it looked like Dick Grayson and Starfire were very close to rescuing Batman’s newest Robin from certain doom, it appears that the Terminator had the final say when he sent Jason plummeting toward certain death.

The episode ended before we could see what happens to Jason, though it’s pretty clear that the character’s fate is all but sealed. ComicBook caught up with Dick Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites to speak about this development, and the actor said it helps establish Deathstroke as a viable threat.

“I didn’t see it developing that way, but I like it, because it shows us the danger and the kind of shows us how serious Deathstroke is,” Thwaites explained. “I think it’s important to see him as a real threat, and the builds that he has in season two is one filled with death and evil. That’s necessary for us to see, because essentially we have a whole journey where Dick reaches rock bottom, the Titans split up, and we need to see that he’s not going to knock around.”

While the Titans have proven to be formidable against some of their enemies, Deathstroke is a force unlike anything else we’ve seen in the series.

“He’s someone who in the blink of an eye would kill, can kill us all. I think in that scene it’s another example of how Dick has underestimated and under-prepared for meeting an enemy, and it’s not very like him,” Thwaites said. “He poses the question of why is he making these irrational decisions? I think the answer is that he’s, and I already said it, he’s branching out on his own. He’s trying to be a better version of Batman, and he’s failing, and essentially throughout the season, realizes that he needs help.“

The new season of Titans has been about the family finally coming together to form a cohesive unit, as showrunner Greg Walker already explained to us. We’ll see if they manage to pull it off and defeat Deathstroke — as well as what happens to Jason Todd — as the new season continues on DC Universe with new episodes debuting every Friday.