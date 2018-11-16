New ‘Titans’ Video Goes Behind-the-Scenes With Doom Patrol

The DC Universe series Titans finally introduced the Doom Patrol on the live-action series, giving fans a hint of what to expect when their spinoff show debuts next year.

Now DC Daily revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the episode, showing how the weirdest team of superheroes came to life on the new show. Take a look above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Doom Patrol, all these characters we’re introducing, we get to be the first ones to present the live-action versions of these characters. It’s awesome,” said producer and episode writer Geoff Johns. “Even though the Doom Patrol are tragic and dark and strange, there’s a whimsical nature to them. And [Beast Boy] embodies that perfectly. He’s like the Eddie Munster of the group.”

April Bowlby, who plays the former Hollywood starlet turned superhero Rita Farr AKA Elastiwoman, spoke about the other teammate’s roles, starting with her character.

“She’s kind of the mother of the Doom Patrol. She becomes, like, protoplasm and she can’t contain herself and she scares people because she’s just a mess.

“We have Robotman, who’s like the father, kind of, figure, Frankenstein-ish.

“We have Negative Man, who’s kind of like the fun uncle. And, also, the ‘godfather,’ which is the Chief.”

Bowlby goes on to explain the differences between the two teams of superheroes.

“The characters in the Doom Patrol contrast the Titans heroes. We’re more of the misfits. We weren’t born with these powers, we were just normal human beings, just enjoying our lives, and then terrible things happened to us. Now we’re kind of freaks of nature.”

The synopsis for the series Doom Patrol reveals the show will be set in the aftermath of Titans, and promises involvement from another fan-favorite DC Comics character:

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol will premiere on DC Universe in 2019.