‘Titans’ Reveals First Look at Krypto the Superdog

If you watched this week’s Season 1 finale of Titans on DC Universe, and you were patient enough to stick around through the credits, you were treated with a pretty massive surprise. Both Superboy and Krypto the Superdog have arrived on the show, and the latter has a much different look than fans might have expected.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Titans Season 1 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the credits rolled on the Titans season finale, a new scene showed Superboy, aka Conner Kent, breaking out of holding and killing the scientists that had created him. After freeing himself, Superboy went into another room where a dog was being kept in a cage. He tore the door to the cage off its hinges, and eyes of the dog started glowing red, confirming it that it was the super powered dog known as Krypto.

Take a look at the live-action Krypto below!

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker was asked about the reveal of Superboy in the finale, and what role he’ll take in the show going forward.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker replied. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Walker also said that this ending has been in the works for quite some time, possibly as early as the conception of the series.

“It wasn’t totally planned from day one — or maybe it was in [Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman’s] heads, but they didn’t tell me,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t something that we thought of until the very end. I think we knew that would be a direction that would be exciting for the fans and a tease that would be interesting for us as well, and that was the best spot to put it in.”

What did you think of Krypto’s debut on Titans? Are you excited to see him and Superboy in Season 2? Let us know in the comments!