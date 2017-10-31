New ‘Titans’ Character List Hints At Roy Harper’s Appearance

It’s take some time, but DC Entertainment seems ready to give its Teen Titans a go at live-action. Next year, the company will release Titans and introduce fans to heroes like Starfire and Nightwing. However, those legends may not be the only ones who make an appearance. According to a new rumor, Roy Harper may also stop by Titans in a guest role.

Earlier today, That Hashtag Show uncovered a reported list of character breakdowns for Titans. The list summarizes four new characters coming to the series, but one of them piqued interest more so than the others. You can read up on Daniel Cross and his hush-hush character below:

“Male, 17-19, Caucasian. Athletic, street smart, cocky, yet charming. His life is changed forever when he crosses a crime fighter and is given a new outlet for his rebellious ways.”

As fans know, the names connected with these character breakdowns are not the show’s actual ones. Daniel Cross is standing in for the name of some DC character, and fans are thinking this guy may be covering up for Roy Harper.

If you are not familiar with the character, then you have a bit to catch up on. Roy Harper is best known as Speedy, a disciple of Green Arrow and part-time sidekick. In the comics, Harper has undergone his fair share of story arcs, but recent ones have seen Speedy enter the world of heroics after living a street-savvy life. Speedy has a long and complicated history with the Teen Titans as the archer has joined the team at different intervals, so it would make sense for Titans to reference the character.

If Titans does bring Speedy into the fold, it seems like the show will do so gradually. Right now, the character breakdown says the role is a recurring guest spot, but there could be plans behind the scenes to grow Harper’s role. The scrappy boy could be brought in during season one and grow into the archer fans know and love. So, for right now, fans can only hope the live-action venture takes a leap of faith with Speedy and works him into its story.

Titans will premiere on DC’s new digital streaming service, sometime in 2018.