Titans: Nightwing’s Costume Revealed in Season 2 Set Photos

Ever since the show first premiered on DC Universe, fans have enjoyed the new series Titans for its gritty approach to the legacy of superheroes, especially as it comes to those in the shadow of the Justice League. And while Dick Grayson has given up on trying to be Robin, he still can’t let go of the life as a vigilante. Fans have been waiting for him to take of the mantle (and costume) of Nightwing, and now it looks like we have confirmation that this will occur by the finale of Season 2.

New set photos from Titans show Brenton Thwaites (or his stunt double) in the iconic, capeless costume of Nightwing, showing the black-and-blue suit in its full glory. And while Warner Bros. might be upset that this costume leaked early, they really should be mad at Minka Kelly, who revealed the first look at the costume on her social media profile.

Check out the best look at Nightwing’s new costume on Titans in the images below (as well as a peak at the Ravager costume for Rose Wilson, AKA Deathstroke’s daughter):

While this might be a surprise for some fans, we knew this was coming. Grayson played at being Robin throughout the entire first season of Titans, and it wasn’t until the end of Season 1 where he finally cast that identity aside and let it belong to Jason Todd. Now we know he’s finally embracing it — or he will, at least, considering we still have a long ways to go until the season finale.

Showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with ComicBook about the new season of Titans and revealed new details about Grayson’s eventual identity shift toward Nightwing.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” said Walker.

Part of this development might come down to the involvement of Bruce Wayne, who is playing an important part in the new episodes.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part. For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better,” Walker explained. “I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce. We wanted to work on Bruce Wayne trying to restore that relationship with Dick in a way get back to an updated version of father and son.”

New episodes of Titans air every Friday on DC Universe.