Titans Season Finale Promo Reveals First Look at Dick Grayson in Nightwing Suit

DC Universe revealed the first look at the full Nightwing costume from Titans on Thursday night, hours ahead of the penultimate episode of Season 2. However, the photos from the reveal simply showed the suit on a mannequin. Now that the new episode has arrived, Titans has released the promo trailer for the Season 2 finale and it features Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson in his Nightwing costume, fighting off Deathstroke with his famous electric batons.

The promo, which you can watch in the video above, teases that one Titan will fall, while another rises. There’s no telling who won’t make it through the finale, but the trailer makes it clear that it’s Nightwing rising to become a hero.

Fans have been waiting to see Dick take on the Nightwing mantle ever since Titans first premiered last year. It was bound to happen sooner or later, given the inclusion of multiple Robins on the series, but no one expected it to take a full two seasons. The wait seems to be worth it, though, because the suit looks to be ripped straight out of the pages of the comics.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere earlier this year, Thwaites teased the arrival of the Nightwing suit, saying it gave his character a lot more to work with than the Robin costume.

“It’s easier to move in, it’s more flexible, it’s more imposing, and I think that adds to the kind of the feeling that I have when I put it on, which transforms to my character, which is assuming his confidence, and leadership, and strengths,” he told us. “It feels imposing, and that’s all I could ask for from a suit.”

Thwaites added, “I find the Nightwing costume is easier to get into character, for sure. The Robin one, maybe because there was so many pieces, so many elements of it, you kind of get covered up too much emotionally. I don’t know if that’s … Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe we should try and analyze this, but the Nightwing costume, although it does cover me up, it feels quite revealing, and I think that’s a good thing for Dick Grayson in that point of the story is that he’s found who he is and he’s revealing himself to people.”

