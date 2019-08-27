Titans Season 2 Full Trailer Released by DC Universe

In just a over a week, the second season of Titans will finally arrive on DC Universe. If the freshman season of the series was all about introducing the various members of the team together, it looks like this next installment will be following the story of the team actually growing and becoming something real. DC Universe released the full-length trailer on Tuesday and it shows a ton of various characters from the comics uniting in Titans Tower, all while the very real threat of Deathstroke’s return looms overhead.

You can watch the full trailer for Titans Season 2 in the video above!

Following the conflict with Trigon at the end of Season 1, Dick Grayson will do everything in his power to bring the Titans back together again, though not every member of the original team thinks that is the best option. Of course, there are still a lot of scars left over from the ending of the previous Titans team, issues that look like they’ll be explored heavily in this new season.

This new Titans trailer also delivers a few glances at new characters, including Doctor Light, Aqualad, Deathstroke, Shimmer, Bruce Wayne, and more.

Read the official synopsis for Titans Season 2:

“In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven, a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire and lovable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke, brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

The second season of Titans will premiere on Friday, September 6th on DC Universe.