ComicBook Nation: Titans Season 4 Review, Superman's Dan Jurgens & WWE Crown Jewel Preview

The ComicBook Nation team talks to iconic Superman comic writer Dan Jurgens all about The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary special. We also review DC's Titans Season 4's big premiere. We also break down Henry Cavill's exit from Netflix's The Witcher and preview WWE's Crown Jewel event. PLUS we talk Star Wars: Andor, new comics, and more!

In his review of Titans Season 4's premiere episodes, ComicBook.com, writer Nathaniel Brail said the following:

If you enjoyed the first three seasons of the series, then you'll definitely enjoy season four. But if you're a part of the group that doesn't like the series, you'll probably not like the latest season of Titans. Titans is set to be split into two parts, with the first six episodes hitting the streaming service by December 1st and the latter half to premiere at a later date. Titans season four is a good time if you shut off your brain and just want to have fun. The latest season of the series probably won't elevate, but it's not like that's what the people behind-the-scenes set out to do. While Titans season four feels like more of the same, there are some enjoyable qualities and I'd definitely check out the rest of the season.

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!