DC’s ‘Titans’ Logo Released

While DC Comics characters have had their fair share of ups and downs on the big screen in recent years, the compelling characters have dominated the world of television thanks to multiple successful series. The upcoming series Titans, which is a live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans, will be debuting on DC’s new streaming service later this year, with the logo for the series officially emerging.

Fans of the characters have had mixed reactions to the first photos of the series, though the above logo is sure to excite audiences, reminding them that the show can be witnessed in the near future.

You can check out the synopsis for Titans below:

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven, and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The membership service will also be home to the animated series Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn.

The site describes the new service, “DC Universe is a first-of-its kind, immersive digital experience designed just for DC fans. One of the many incredible things your membership will include is unlimited access to the following exclusive original series.”

There has been much speculation about the service, with fans curious if every DC Comics TV series ever produced will be available and if access to digital comic books could also be incorporated into the subscription.

Stay tuned for details on when DC Universe will launch.

