‘Titans’ TV Series: New Look At Hawk And Dove

The Titans TV series will be here before you know it, and now we’ve got a new look at the team’s Hawk & Dove.

Hawk & Dove will be played by Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly respectively, and they are in full costume on the set in these new photos. The costumes look fantastic up close, and Ritchson and Kelly seem like they’re having a grand old time on the set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Titans cast photo of Minka Kelly (Dove) and Alan Ritchson (Hawk) on set.

Who knew that Hawk & Dove would look as lethal even with bunny ears? Okay, it does take away from the brooding look a little bit, but they could still take you apart bunny ears or not. Kelly’s other Instagram Story features a night mask and some clouds to fall asleep under, and you can see both in the video above.

The duo, who first appeared in DC comics in 1968, join the likes of Dick Grayson, Beast Boy, Raven and Starfire in the live action version of the popular Titans team-up.

#Titans cast photo of Minka Kelly (Dove) and Alan Ritchson (Hawk) on set pic.twitter.com/ev7szfbLSe — teen titans (@badpostitans) April 30, 2018

You can check out the synopsis for Titans below:

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.