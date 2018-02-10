Tommy Wiseau Interested In Joker Role

Tommy Wiseau, director and star of infamous cult film The Room, wants to play the Joker.

Responding to a tweet from Variety announcing three-time Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix‘s candidacy for the role in director Todd Phillips’ standalone Joker origin movie, Wiseau instructed Phillips to direct message him.

“Todd. DM me,” Wiseau wrote.

Wiseau made an identical post on his Instagram account and tagged Phillips, who isn’t active on Twitter.

@toddphillips1 DM me



Commentators shared tweets depicting Wiseau as the iconic Batman villain, who famously sports green hair and dyed white skin.

Phoenix is reportedly director Todd Phillips‘ “top choice” for the Joker following a late 2017 meeting, according to Variety.

Sources say Phoenix has agreed to the role but has not yet entered negotiations with studio Warner Bros., who were reportedly eyeing Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio in September.

The film, which is to stand separate from the DC Extended Universe home to Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, will be co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached as producer to what has been described as an ’80s crime film with a dark and gritty tone.

Phillips’ untitled Joker movie is said to borrow inspiration from Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, and is rumored to see a future Clown Prince of Crime who was tormented in his youth.

The Joker movie could shoot as early as this year.

Wiseau re-entered the spotlight following the release of biographical comedy drama The Disaster Artist, which explores the making of the 2003 drama that is often derided as one of the worst films ever made.

The Disaster Artist, directed by and starring James Franco as Wiseau, has since won Franco awards at both the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globes, where Franco took home the trophy for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

The film is nominated at the 90th Academy Awards in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.