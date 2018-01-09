Warner Bros. Studio Shake-Up Sees Toby Emmerich As New Studio Head

The shake-ups among Warner Bros. executives continue, now with Sue Kroll stepping down as president of worldwide marketing and distribution and Toby Emmerich being named chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Emmerich will have full oversight of the studio’s worldwide theatrical production, marketing, and distribution.Emmerich previously served as a producer on several well known films, including Frequency, Snakes on a Plane, Blade: Trinity, and The Butterfly Effect. Kroll had earned one of the longest running tenures among any female executive in Hollywood, serving as the studio head for 23 years. She will now transition into a studio-based producer role, though remaining in her role for awards campaigns and the release of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

The Wrap also reports Blair Rich becomes president of worldwide marketing, reporting to Emmerich. Ron Sanders, former head of home entertainment, moves to president of worldwide distribution, reporting to Emmerich and Tsujihara.

“We need to constantly adapt our operations to stay ahead of [these] changes, while preserving our creative excellence,” said Kevin Tsujihara, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros., in a statement. “Bringing together film and home entertainment marketing and distribution will allow us to strategically manage film titles through their entire lifecycle. We’ll be better able to respond to consumer demand, while still creating unique theatrical and home entertainment experiences, and provide increased benefits to our filmmaking, exhibition and retail partners.”

This new follows the announcement of Jon Berg moving away from the co-head of DC Films role. Geoff Johns is now joined by Walter Hamada, with the two serving as co-head of the DC Films department moving forward.

Warner Bros. upcoming release schedule includes titles such as Ready Player One, Game Night, Tomb Raider, and Aquaman, with a Wonder Woman sequel and Shazam movie planned further down the line.