Warner Bros. TV Comic-Con Schedule Includes ‘Arrow,’ ‘Flash,’ ‘Krypton,’ and More

Another year, another massive showing at San Diego Comic-Con from the folks at Warner Bros. TV. This summer, the television studio is set to present a grand total of 15 different series at the convention.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. TV announced its roster for the upcoming festival, and it includes presentations from Arrow, The Flash, Supernatural, The 100, and more, as well as a screening of its new series on NBC, Manifest.

The festivities for WB begin on Wednesday, July 18, otherwise known as Preview Night. Beginning at 6pm, the studio will present the pilot episode of Manifest, followed by a screening of a new episode of The 100, which is scheduled to air on the following week. Finally, the Ballroom 20 festivities will end with the world premiere of Season 2 of Freedom Fighters: The Ray, the animated series on CW Seed.

As far as Panels are concerned, WB kicks things off on Friday with a presentation of Young Justice: Outsiders, the highly-anticipated new season of Young Justice, which will debut on the DC Universe streaming service. This presentation will include the first look at new footage, as well as a panel with the producers and cast. That 10am panel (in room 6DE) will take place at the same time as Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room, which starts at 10:15 in Ballroom 20.

At 12:30 in Room 6DE is a panel and video presentation from DC Super Hero Girls, followed closely by the world premiere of Hulu’s Castle Rock (based on the works of Stephen King), which takes place in Ballroom 20 at 12:45. That presentation will also include a panel with creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, as well as stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy.

Saturday, July 21 begins with a Unikitty! episode premiere and panel in Room 6DE at 10am, followed by a Black Lightning video and panel at 11am in Ballroom 20. Stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar will all attend, as well as producer Salim Akil.

Syfy’s Krypton panel will take place at noon in the Indigo Ballroom, where the cast and crew preview the show’s upcoming second season. Krypton will be immediately followed by another screening of the Manifest pilot, which now includes a Q&A with the producers and stars. The fun in Indigo Ballroom will continue at 2pm with a video presentation and panel from the new Vampire Diaries spin-off series, Legacies.

The Arrowverse panels begin on Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm in Ballroom 20, starting with Supergirl. The Melissa Benoist-starring series will be followed by Arrow at 4:15pm, Legends of Tomorrow at 5pm, and The Flash at 5:45pm. All of the presentations will include panels with the respective casts.

Finishing things up for Warner Bros. TV on Sunday, July 23 are Supernatural and Riverdale. Each of these shows will have a panel in Hall H, with Supernatural taking place at 10:30am, followed by Riverdale at 11:45.

