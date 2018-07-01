HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Casts ‘Aquaman’ Villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Series Regular

It looks like rising star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is keeping things in the DC Comics family, as he lands a series regular role in HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of Watchmen.

According TVLine, Abdul-Mateen has landed a substantial role in the new Watchmen series from Damon Lindelof, loosely based on the graphic novel from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. As with the other actors who have been cast so far, no details regarding the role that Abdul-Mateen will be playing have been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, the series has also added English actress Sarah Vickers, known for her roles in The Alienist and The Crown. HBO has confirmed both of these castings.

These two performers are the latest additions to an already-stellar cast being put together for Watchmen. The first round of casting announcements included Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Justice League‘s Jeremy Irons had been cast as one of the leads of the series. He was soon joined by Sleepy Hollow alum Tom Wison, as well as Frances Fisher and Jacob Ming-Trent.

Unfortunately, there has been no indication as to what characters these actors will be playing, though it’s highly likely that most (if not all) of them will be original characters. Lindelof, who is writing the script and serving as executive producer, has been vocal about the fact that this won’t be a direct re-telling of the original Watchmen comic series.

In a lengthy letter to fans of the material, Lindelof explained that his version of Watchmen will take place in the same storyline/universe as the book, but will be a “remixed” version of Moore’s tale.

Nicole Kassell will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer for the series, as will Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti. White Rabbit is producing Watchmen in association with Warner Bros. Television.

What do you think of the cast that HBO is putting together for its Watchmen series? Are you planning on giving it a shot whenever it’s released? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!