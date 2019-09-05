Watchmen Star Regina King Has Wanted to Play a Superhero “Since The Incredible Hulk”

When Zack Snyder decided to take on the project of adapting Watchmen, many said it couldn’t be done. With HBO trying their hand at it later this year, series star Regina King has been waiting for the chance to play a superhero for a long time. She spoke to Vulture about Watchmen and what is going to make this time different. Her answers were an equal mix of honesty and authenticity.

King told the publication that she had been wanting to play a heroic role like this for many years. In fact, the dream dates back to a very popular superhero show on TV. The Incredible Hulk series ended up having a very real affect on the actress as she was entranced by the Lou Ferrigno vehicle.

“I’ve wanted to be a superhero since The Incredible Hulk,” King told Vulture. “Yo! I put on that [costume] and my shoulders go back and I feel like, Where’s my theme music?”

The actress seems like she’s ready to turn some heads with this performance, but skepticism remains in some corners of the fandom. Dave Gibbons’ work has only grown larger and larger in the public consciousness since its publication and HBO’s betting on the love of superhero shows like The Boys to carry over in this instance. Showrunner Damon Lindelof isn’t scared of fan backlash.

Lindelof already came under fire for some comments he made after Alan Moore voiced his disapproval of the TV show. Those comments seemed to function as a slight to the author while also claiming that he was channeling the mercurial talent’s spirit as he stepped into the role. The writer would go on to clarify that he just wanted to respect the source material with the new series.

“I’m not creating this world; I’m adding to a world already created… all I can do is stay true to the spirit of Watchmen and pray that it all works out. I owe everything to Watchmen, and it’s an honor to officially get the chance to pay off that debt,” Lindelof told TV Insider. Lindelof explained that he’s planning to treat his story as a quasi-sequel, saying that the series will take place after the events of the original 12-issue maxi series.

“Everything that happened in [that graphic novel] is canon. We can’t replicate the brilliance of it, but we can honor it by trying to do something original,” Lindelof said.

He concluded, “Watchmen celebrated the legacy of superheroes that inspired it — then trolled them mercilessly. It broke every rule of the genre and invented an entirely new one in the process. To say I was inspired is an understatement.”

And now the fans wait to see if the new series will live up to these promises. Watchmen is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO later this year.