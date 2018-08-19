Damon Lindelof’s ‘Watchmen’ Gets Series Order at HBO

It’s finally official: HBO is bringing the Watchmen TV series to life.

After production on the pilot of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series, HBO apparently saw what it needed to from the DC property. On Friday, the network announced that Watchmen had been ordered to series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s more is that HBO also revealed when the show will arrive. While a specific date hasn’t been released, Watchmen will debut at some point in 2019.

HBO’s press release officially confirmed the show’s extensive, all-star cast list. The full list includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon.

Lindelof will write the series and executive produce alongside Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti. Nicole Kassell and Stephen Williams will also serve as executive producers, in addition to their work directing.

While the network didn’t share any extensive details about the show, or an official synopsis, there was a logline included in the press release. It reads:

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Of course, the logline is incredibly vague, but that was likely expected for a show that’s been completely shrouded in secrecy. All we know at this point is that it won’t follow the same story or characters from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ original novel.

Additionally, HBO shared the first teaser image from the series, which includes the famous quote from the book, “Nothing ever ends.” You can check it out above!

Are you excited for the new Watchmen TV series? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below!