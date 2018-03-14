When Do ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’ Return?

After this week, some of The CW’s DC Universe of superhero shows will take a brief hiatus.

Tonight’s “Run, Iris, Run” was the final new episode of The Flash before April. No official return date has yet been set, although it seems likely that the next new episode will air on April 3.

Arrow returns on March 29, and will not air a new episode this week due to event programming on The CW.

As a reminder: Supergirl is gone until mid-April, having given its spot in the network’s lineup over to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a time.

This sort of switcheroo was first announced back in December, and was contributed to quite a few things. For one thing, Legends‘ usual Tuesday night timeslot has since been occupied by Black Lightning, needing the remainder of Legends’ shorter season to air on another night.

This, coupled by Supergirl having “production issues” — not tied to the removal of co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg — as well as a general desire to pair similar programming together inspired to The CW to make the change.

“We thought, ‘This is a good place put put Legends,’ knowing that iZombie would go behind it at the end of February,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed last month.

It’s safe to say that this change hasn’t been embraced by every fan, with some even starting an official petition to convince the network to change things back. But according to Pedowitz, Supergirl fans should not be worried by this temporary change.

“The fans of Supergirl should not be worried in any way, shape or form.” Pedowitz explained. “We are big believers in the show, and big believers in [series lead] Melissa [Benoist] and the direction of the show.”

When Supergirl does return, it will certainly have plenty of new story threads to address. From the topic of Samantha Arias/Reign’s (Odette Annable) redemption, to the new circumstances surrounding the marriage of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Mon-El (Chris Wood), there is quite a lot that Supergirl’s third season needs to answer.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by iZombie.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Black Lightning.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following Supernatural.

Supergirl will return to Monday nights at 8 p.m. beginning April 16.