When Does The Flash Return?

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and the Multiverse changed in major ways. the shows of the Arrowverse have started to return this week, revealing how the heroes of the newly-formed Earth-Prime are navigating to their new normals that are at once both familiar and very, very different. Sunday night saw Batwoman and Supergirl both return while on Monday night, Black Lightning returns. Arrow returns this week as well and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow debuts its fifth season. Notably absent is The Flash, leaving fans to ask when they will check in with Barry Allen and Team Flash.

As it turns out, The Flash will lag behind the rest of the Arrowverse with its post-“Crisis” return. The Flash is set to return on Tuesday, February 4 with “Marathon”. That episode will see Barry (Grant Gustin) facing the consequences of “Crisis” while also fulfilling Oliver Queen’s wish for him. There’s also the matter of Iris (Candice Patton) printing a major story that results in her life being threatened. While it’s not yet clear what that story is about beyond the journalist setting out to expose a “dangerous organization”, fans have been speculating that we may be preparing for the introduction of the shadowy organization Spyral. You can check out the official “Marathon” synopsis below.

“Marathon” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett.

As for why the big break between The Flash‘s return and the rest of the Arrowverse’s? There will be a little bit of a schedule shuffle on The CW. Arrow has only two episodes remaining both of which are airing in The Flash‘s usual time slot, this week’s Arrow spinoff backdoor pilot “Green Arrow and the Canaries” and the series finale, “Fadeout”, which will air January 28. Once Arrow is over, The Flash will return to take the Tuesday 8/7c slot with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow remaining in the Tuesday 9/8c slot.

Following the events of “Crisis,” Barry is expected to take on more of a leadership role among Earth Prime’s heroes; at the conclusion of the Crisis, he donated the STAR Labs building that they used as a Hall of Justice during “Invasion!” to house a new alliance of heroes that is suspiciously similar to the Justice League of America, including Barry himself alongside Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). This likely sets up not just the League but also a structure for future crossovers, since that means there is one representative from each of the confirmed superhero series that will be on The CW next season (and two from Supergirl).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Marathon" will premiere on February 4.