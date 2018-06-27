‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Film in Canary Islands, Employ 2,000 Extras

The production of Wonder Woman 1984 is headed to the Canary Islands, where it will employ 2,000 extras and bring €20 million into the local economy.

Principal photography on Wonder Woman 1984 began in June. Production will span multiple locations, including Washington DC and Virginia in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom and Spain in addition to the Canary Islands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumor has it that material from Wonder Woman 1984 could debut at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes its title from the year it takes place. The film sees Gal Gadot reprise her role as Princess Diana. More surprising is that Chris Pine will also return as Steve Trevor despite Trevor having apparently died during the climax of the first Wonder Woman movie. Here’s how that may be possible.

Kristen Wiig has been cast as the film’s villain, Cheetah. Her conflict with Wonder Woman will reportedly draw from a popular comic book storyline.

Pedro Pascal has also been cast in an undisclosed role, though some rumors about his character have begun to circulate.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is returning to direct the sequel. She spoke about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold new temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman in the 1980s setting? How do you think the era will affect the story of the Wonder Woman sequel? Are you glad to know that Chris Pine will be back as Steve Trevor? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

Source: Canarias 7