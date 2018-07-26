‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Shoot Select Sequences in IMAX

Christopher Nolan literally brought bigger perspective to the superhero movie genre, when he added some IMAX sequences to The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, and now DC and Warner Bros. are continuing to push the format after Batman V Superman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman, by shooting sequences of the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 sequel in 70mm IMAX:

Wonder Woman and Justice League were both released in 3D IMAX, but those were conversion jobs, and not the “true IMAX” experience that you get by shooting in 70mm sequences. Fans who experienced the Nolan films or Batman v Superman, know that when the black letterbox bars widen out to the full scope of an IMAX screen, it is truly a one-of-a-kind and glorious cinematic experience. After seeing the kind of epic sequences that director Patty Jenkins created in the first Wonder Woman (No Man’s Land), it will be great to see Jenkins followup work presented in a this wide scope format.

Wonder Woman 1984 will visit that ominously-selected time period in Diana’s life, and introduce several big new mysteries like the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, or the introduction of Kristen Wiig as the villain Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah. Wonder Woman and Cheetah’s battle and/or chase sequences are the type of thing that could make for an epic presentation in IMAX, so here’s hoping that’s what we get.

The first WW84 footage was shown at Comic-Con 2018 – you can check out the description, below:

“Wonder Woman lands in the mall in full costume, with a little girl saying ‘oh my gosh’ as Wonder Woman tosses her into a plush bear, while apprehending two gunmen and crushing their guns. She slips her lasso around them runs the other direction and leaps off the platform to the level below. Then she runs down the street in full dash mode in full costume. Clip ends.”

In addition to some bigger action (literally), the 1984 connection to George Orwell’s novel of the same name, and current socio-political themes feeding into this film, have us equally intrigued about what Jenkins is putting together.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.