‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Cold War Storyline Could Impact Release in China

Fans still have to wait a while to see Wonder Woman 1984 debut in theaters, but some real-life events might potentially impact the film’s release.

Gavin Feng, who reports on and tracks trends in the Chinese box office, recently tweeted about China’s recent censorship of Cold War-set films. As the tweet explains, the current trade war might have an effect on how Hollywood movies are released in China, something that they theorize could happen with WW84.

Some insiders believe trade war has impacted Hollywood business in China. Universal still don’t receive any response about First Man’s censorship. Many believe it’s because COLD WAR background story. Some even worry about Wonder Woman 1984. — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) December 24, 2018

Of course, there’s no concrete information to suggest that Wonder Woman 1984‘s release in China will be impacted, especially since the film’s release is still eighteen months away. It’s also currently unknown exactly how much of the Cold War factors into the film, as plot details have been relatively hush-hush. And as someone in the comments points out, some recent films that just occasionally reference the Cold War (most recently Bumblebee) have been able to debut in China without a problem.

Wonder Woman 1984 will show Gadot’s Diana Prince in a new kind of adventure, which will pit her against Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine will also return as the previously-dead Steve Trevor, with Pedro Pascal rumored to be playing Maxwell Lord.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins revealed. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins added. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

