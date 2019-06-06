Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gets the Teen Titans GO! Treatment

DC Comics fans were given a pretty pleasant surprise this week when director Patty Jenkins released the first official teaser poster for Wonder Woman 1984. In addition to showcasing the film’s ’80s flair, the poster puts Diana Prince/Wonder Woman’s (Gal Gadot) new suit of armor on full display, which fans have responded to in some pretty creative ways. Arguably one of the best among those is a new piece from former Teen Titans GO! art director Dan Hipp, who created a drawing of Diana holding hands with equally-stylish takes on Batman and Superman.

The end result is pretty darn impressive, with Bats and Supes fitting right in with the ’80s aesthetic in their short shorts and workout gear. And we have to admit, Batman’s fanny pack makes for a pretty great utility belt.

Wonder Woman 1984 will follow Diana on a previously-unseen adventure in the 1980s. While the plot is largely still under wraps, the poster and various other pieces of promotional material prove just how much the film is committing to the era’s style.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said in a previous interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will also see Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig will be playing the iconic Wonder Woman villain Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal will be playing a currently unknown role.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 5, 2020. Upcoming DC movies also include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.