New Wonder Woman 1984 Scenes Revealed

Wonder Woman 1984 will be here before you know it and fans are hungry for details around Diana’s newest adventure. Some new images and footage were revealed during a WarnerMedia presentation today. IGN posted some of these images and they might give people some more insight into where the film will be going. According to the publication, a lot of the action is taking place in Washington, DC. Wonder Woman is facing down enemies inside of the White House in her new armor and protecting Steve Trevor from a hail of gunfire. One of the images shows off Pedro Pascal sitting in the back of a car. Now, his role still hasn’t been confirmed, but it is enough to make fans wonder. Gal Gadot is looking pensively over a wall of old TVs showing adverts and other trip light patterns in another photo. Another image finds Barbara Minerva in a museum looking at all the different animals that have been stuffed and arranged. (We can’t imagine that the animal-themed character would take too kindly to this scene…)

Chris Pine is also on hand to play Steve Trevor again. In a weirdly period-appropriate flight jacket and slacks combo. But, lest you forget the time period on display here, the background actors look absolutely dressed for the period. Big hair, athletic gear, and belts are everywhere at that shopping mall. In the other images, it looks like Diana Prince isn’t going to be forgetting her espionage duties in this latest installment as she walks around a sleek, but the wonderfully dated upper level of a building. If you still have a hankering for 1980s nostalgia, Wonder Woman 1984 will probably have you covered.

Some fans were understandably worried when there was word earlier this year about reshoots for the film. But, this presentation probably shows that the film is closer to completion than some would have originally believed. Reshoots are pretty common in big-budget films now as filmmakers try to fine-tune any inconsistencies leading up to their release. Granted, fans won’t know what will get switched around or cut until the film makes it to theaters. But, showing off the film in the manner that Warner Bros. did today inspires a ton of confidence in the product.

WW84 is set to follow Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) on a new adventure in the 1980s. This excursion is expected to pave new ground for Wonder Woman amongst mainstream audiences.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview a while back. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

