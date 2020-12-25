Did You Catch This Quick Wonder Woman Cameo in 1984?

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 has been released in theaters and on HBO Max, telling a story which is very isolated from the rest of the DCEU. While Gal Gadot's Diana Prince has been a part of stories decades prior to Wonder Woman 1984's setting and decades after for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and more, the 1984 film does not tie itself heavily to any other movies or canon. The first Wonder Woman movie has the strongest connections to Wonder Woman 1984, most of which have to do with Diana's relationship to Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. However, there was also a small cameo from the first Wonder Woman movie you might have missed.

Spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 follow!

Early in Wonder Woman 1984, the audience is taken to Diana's Washington D.C. apartment. Throughout the apartment, photos from her life and memories are set up and many of them remember of honor Steve Trevor (like newspaper excerpts honoring him and a photo of Diana visiting his family's Trevor Ranch). However, one photo featured a cameo from the first Wonder Woman movie.

Etta Candy, the secretary to Steve Trevor who played a part in helping Diana get acclimated to life in the world outside of Themyscira back in 1918, was in one of the photos in New York with Diana. She was much older than when we last saw her and presumably as passed away by the time Wonder Woman 1984 is taking place. Etta was played by Lucy Davis. In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana plays a role similar to that of what Etta's was for her in 1918 as she finds herself helping Steve Trevor learn about life in 1984.

(Photo: Wonder Woman / DC)

"[Director Patty Jenkins] and I, to create the quality of wonder that Steve has, there was a lot of, you know... imagine a mushroom trip, or imagine, you know, there were a lot of 'as ifs,' to, you know, how do you look at an escalator for the first time and go like, 'What the hell is this?' And how can you process it?" Pine points out in the video above. "How do you digest that experience? So, it was actually a lot more difficult than I thought it would be." Sequences throughout the film see Steve in several sequences where he has to adapt to like in 1984, ranging from trying on the latest fashion trends to learning about art. See our full interview with Chris Pine in the video above!

Wonder Woman 1984 is available now on HBO Max and in theaters.