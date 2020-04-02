New Wonder Woman 1984 Gold Eagle Armor Posters Released

New Wonder Woman 1984 posters have been released by Warner Bros. and DC Films, featuring Gal Gadot’s Princess Diana in her new golden armor glory! The first things to feast you eyes on is the Wonder Woman 1984 motion poster that was released – it continues this sequel film’s accentuation of style over substance, with Gadot posed over a lave-lamp flow of color. It’s pretty spectacular. After that, take a look at a gallery of regular one-sheet posters of Gadot sporting Wonder Woman‘s Golden Eager Armor, in several different design themes.

[Additional Posters Have Been Removed at Request of Warner Bros. Pictures]

A couple of the new Wonder Woman 1984 posters are still sporting the June 5th release date, which DC fans are hoping will hold. The coronavirus epidemic has effectively killed the entire Spring movie season, but so far, big summer openers like DC’s Wonder Woman sequel and Marvel’s Black Widow are still holding strong.

The Gold Eagle Armor has been worn by Wonder Woman for some of her most epic comic book battles. It first debuted in the ’90s Kingdom Come Elseworlds storyline, which saw a future DC Universe plunged into superhero Civil War, with Diana serving as the general for the original heroes of the Justice League. Wonder Woman wore it again in canonized comic stories – once to battle a dark version of herself, created by the Titan, Cronus; and another time to fight the universe-killing entity Imperiex. Bottom line: when Diana puts on that armor, it means the stuff is really about to hit the fan.

As for the movie adaptation: Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana don the Gold Eagle Armor to battle the likes of Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), who will be every bit as formidable as any Amazon. It’s also possible that Wonder Woman will have to throw down with Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), who seems to have gained access to some kind of otherworldly artifact that allows him to manifest all kinds of great and/or terrible things (like resurrecting Steve Trevor).

