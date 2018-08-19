‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Gal Gadot Offering Fans a Chance to Be in the Movie

If you’ve always dreamt of having a role in a superhero movie, you’re finally in luck, because Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are offering fans the role of a lifetime.

Gadot and Jenkins, who are currently filming the Wonder Woman sequel, have teamed up with Omaze to give fans a chance to give to a good cause, with the chance of getting a walk-on role in their upcoming movie. The fan chosen, along with one guest, will be flown out to wherever Wonder Woman 1984 is filming, get a tour of the set, and receive the full ’80s hair and makeup treatment so that they can appear in a scene alongside Gadot.

The Omaze campaign is giving money to the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), which helps to improve outcomes of formerly incarcerated individuals and build healthier communities. The organization started as an annual camping trip with a few dozen formerly incarcerated young people and positive mentors to help encourage and guide them. The ARC has since grown into a network of more than 450 members and hundreds of volunteers.

By visiting the Omaze.com/WonderWoman campaign, you can donate money to the ARC. In turn, your donated money offers you a shot at getting that VIP trip to the Wonder Woman 1984 set. The more you donate, the better your chance is of winning the grand prize, it’s as simple as that.

If you donate $10, you’re eligible for 100 entries into the drawing. $25 gets you 250 entries. You can double your entries by donating $50, getting you a total of 1,000 names in the hat.

In addition to the grand prize drawing, you can also shell out bigger donations to get instant prizes, like a Wonder Woman script signed by the cast and director, and autographed photo of Gal Gadot, or even a collectible statue.

Head over to the Wonder Woman Omaze campaign now to make a donation, and give yourself a chance to appear in Wonder Woman 1984!

Are you excited about the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel? Are you going to donate to the Omaze campaign and try to get in the movie?

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming, and it set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.