‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Background Actor Removed From Set for Taking Photos

It sounds like Wonder Woman 1984 is taking its production very seriously.

The upcoming DC Extended Universe sequel has been filming in Washington, DC for the past week, and fans have gotten plenty of little teases and set photos in the process. But according to a Facebook post from Marinella Hume Casting, Wonder Woman 1984‘s production company, one extra was removed from the set for taking photos. You can check out their post below.

It’s unclear exactly what scene the extra had to be removed from, or where the production took place. And even as set photos and videos have still managed to be shared on social media, it’s pretty interesting that this particular instance was taken so seriously.

It isn’t hard to see why Wonder Woman 1984 is taking its on-set behavior so seriously, considering both the film’s 1980s setting and the project’s overall secrecy. And according to director Patty Jenkins, the end result will hopefully be something completely unlike the previous installment.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love.” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “But it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not [Wonder Woman 2] to us. It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

At the moment, fans only know bits and pieces about that “new adventure”, and they’re pretty excited by what they’ve seen. Official stills have showcased Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in street clothes and in a brighter version of her Wonder Woman costume, as well as the surprising return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Kristen Wiig will also star in the film as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal will play a pivotal supporting role. While it’s unclear exactly how the film’s plot will unfold, it sounds like Gadot is excited to bring it to life.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.