‘Wonder Woman 2’ Fan Poster Shows What Pedro Pascal Could Look Like as Doctor Fate

Rumors have been swirling about the cast of characters that will be in Wonder Woman 2, and a new piece of fanart has helped bring one to life.

Instagram user altant.99 recently shared a piece of fanart, which imagines Pedro Pascal as the film’s incarnation of Doctor Fate. You can check it out below.

At the moment, it’s not officially confirmed that Doctor Fate will appear in Wonder Woman 2, but a recent deluge of rumors have gotten fans excited about the possibility. Could that be the mysterious “key role” that Pascal was cast in back in March? It’s way too early to tell, but fanart like this certainly shows how great he would look in the role.

Whether or not Wonder Woman 2 ends up including Doctor Fate, there’s quite a lot to be excited about with the upcoming film. Recent social media changes from director Patty Jenkins and DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns have suggested that the film could be titled Wonder Woman ’84, placing Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” Jenkins said earlier this year.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

With Wonder Woman 2‘s production expected to begin sometime soon, hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to find out more about the film – and whether or not Pascal has a magical role in it.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.