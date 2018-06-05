‘Wonder Woman 2’ Star Gal Gadot Shares Workout Pic Ahead Of Filming

Wonder Woman 2 is slated to get into production this month, and Gal Gadot is preparing the best way she knows how. The DCEU superstar is hitting the gym to get leg day strong, and Gadot is celebrating her comeback with some very appropriate gym selfies.

Taking to Instagram, Gadot got fans buzzing when she posted a mirror selfie of herself at the gym.

“Sunday morning session,” the actress captioned the Instagram story before adding a unicorn emoji.

As you can see, Gadot looks like she is ready to get down to business. With her hair pulled back, the actress is sporting some gloves to protect her hands as she does her weight reps. Behind Gadot, her trainer can be seen as she snaps her selfie, and a rack of weights can be seen in front of her. So, it seems like Gadot is channeling her inner Amazon at the gym these days.

In the past, Gadot has talked a bit about her training regime for Wonder Woman, and it sounds plenty brutal. In fact, the Israeli actress said her training for the DCEU flick was more intense than her military training. Speaking with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest last year, Gadot said she worked out for a long time to slip into Wonder Woman‘s costume.

“I was training six months prior to the shoots,” Gadot recalled, “and six hours a day I did two hours gym work, two hours of fight choreography, and one and half hours-2 hours horseback riding, which is super hard.”

Right now, it looks like Gadot is killing the gym game, so fans know the star will fit right back into her role. With the Wonder Woman sequel on the horizon, the fate of the DCEU is riding high on the sequel’s shoulders, but Gadot is definitely strong enough to bare the burden.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.