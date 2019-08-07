Wonder Woman: Bloodlines Trailer Released

We still have to wait for almost a year to see Wonder Woman light up the big screen again, but another feature-length adventure involving the Princess of Themyscira has arrived. On Wednesday, IGN debuted the first official trailer for Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, the upcoming animated film.

Bloodlines will see Rosario Dawson once again reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, after voicing the character multiple times since 2009’s Wonder Woman movie. The film will also star Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo) as Steve Trevor, Marie Avergeropoulos (The 100) as Silver Swan, Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black) as Etta Candy, and Kimberly Brooks (DC Super Hero Girls, Mass Effect, Winx Club) as The Cheetah & Giganta,

The voice cast also includes Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, Fallout 4) as Dr. Poison, Constance Zimmer (Entourage, House of Cards, Unreal) as Veronica Cale, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Julia Kapatelis, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Arrow) as Ferdinand, Cree Summer (Batman Beyond, Rugrats) as Hippolyta, Mozhan Marno (The Blacklist, House of Cards) as Dr. Cyber, and Ray Chase (Justice League Dark) as Lead Bandit.

You can check out the synopsis for the film below!

“When Amazon princess Diana of Themyscira chooses to save fighter pilot Steve Trevor, it’s a choice that will change her world and ours. Fulfilling the role of both ambassador as well as protector, Diana earns the name Wonder Woman from the gracious people of Earth. But her heart is as strong as her will as she is determined to help a troubled and embittered young girl whom has fallen in with a deadly organization known only as Villainy, Inc! Get ready for an exciting adventure packed with brutal battles, myth and wonder!”

The film is just the latest feature-length story of Diana’s to be brought to life, after the groundbreaking success of 2017’s Wonder Woman brought the character to the mainstream. Next year, fans will get to see a new live-action adventure in Wonder Woman 1984.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman in live-action, explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Wonder Woman: Bloodlines? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!