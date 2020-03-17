Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Shares Coronavirus Message

People all over the world have been encouraged to stay in their homes if they can to help reign in the spread of the Coronavirus, and many are doing just that. That includes Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot, who posted an image on herself staying in on Instagram. The photo shows her giving a peace sign in a blue shirt and pants combo along with some amazing cheetah slippers. She posted the image with the caption “Staying home is my super power ✌🏼 and urs!Please every1 take care of yourself,ur loved ones and us all. The sooner we all stay home & keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus🦠the sooner we can go back to our lives🙏🏼❤#WeAreAllOne”. You can check out the full image below.

Fans were loving Gadot’s post, sharing their favorite Wonder Woman GIFs as responses. That includes some from the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, including that slick battle scene in the mall, a sequence we can’t wait to see in its entirety when Wonder Woman 1984 eventually releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to release on June 5th, but recently studios have started making their movies accessible On Demand, as people are being encouraged not to go to theaters, though in other cases the movies just get delayed, like Bond No Time To Die or F9. We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out leading up to June to learn what Wonder Woman 1984 will do.

Staying home is my super power ✌🏼 and urs!Please every1 take care of yourself,ur loved ones and us all. The sooner we all stay home & keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus🦠the sooner we can go back to our lives🙏🏼❤#WeAreAllOne pic.twitter.com/F7CBrKiP2b — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 16, 2020

As for the movie itself, director Patty Jenkins recently broke down why the film is set in the 1980s. “Why 1984?” Jenkins explains. “We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana Prince), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah/Barbara Minerva), Pedro Pascal (Max Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta), Robin Wright (Antiope), and Ravi Patel.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th.